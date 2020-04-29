Belle Chasse Naval Station to receive $36 million to proceed with deferred military projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the Pentagon is funding two projects at the Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse. These projects had originally been put on hold after the deferment of some military construction funding to go towards building the border wall.

The base will receive $36 million to build a new alert apron and new alert facilities. The funds are expected to be released in November.

“President Trump assured me that the deferral of these funds to the Belle Chasse base would only be temporary. Today, he made good on that promise. As a result, Belle Chasse will have new facilities, and the southern border is stronger than ever,” said Sen. Cassidy.

The Pentagon is currently spending $545.5 million on 22 projects in 17 states to complete projects that were placed on hold due to the funding shift toward the wall.