NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Beignets are back. Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter, is open for business. After the pandemic forced them to close theri doors for several week, they are ready to serve up some of the New Orleans favorites.

On opening day, dozens of people waited patiently in that famous Cafe Du Monde line, which wrapped around the building. Most things were the same, the smells of strong coffee, the sounds from the street performers and the taste of the warm, fluffy pastry were are all the same. The sights though were a little different.

Even though the line was still there, customers had to stand six feet apart, wear a mask and were only allowed to do take-out dining only. The waiting customers though, didn’t seem to mind.

The French Quarter Location of Cafe Du Monde is only open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and patrons have to eat on the pavilion or take their meal to-go.

With a steady flow of business all day, day one was a success.