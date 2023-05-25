NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It feels great out there Thursday evening with dewpoints all the way down into the upper 50s and low 60s. You will certainly notice the difference this evening and the next few nights.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the low 60s and even close to the upper 50s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the upper 60s to around 70.

Look for temperatures to be back in the upper 80s tomorrow and through the weekend with just a slight chance of a shower on Saturday. Humidity will be coming back on Monday.