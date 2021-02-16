Be bubbly with this Uptown house float that really pops!

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a house float uptown that will make you get into the Mardi Gras spirit. It is a garden-themed house float with flowers and champagne, and it really pops!

The name of the house float is “Bulbs and Bubbly,” and Crescent City Artists LLC built this house float. They have built over 60 other house floats around the New Orleans area.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate and I got the chance to see some of the work that Rene and Inez Pierre with Crescent City Artists did so we had them design our house float,” David Friedler, the homeowner said.

“The champagne bottle prop is made out of styrofoam and then the flowers were made to look like a real float. There’s balloons and a bubble machine,” Rene Pierre said.

This house float is located at 823 General Taylor.