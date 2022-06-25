PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is accused of hitting a woman with a hammer and raping her after breaking into her home.

According to an arrest affidavit, 52-year-old David Brown was inside the victim’s home when she returned home from work.

Once inside, the victim said she had an uneasy feeling that someone else was with her in her bedroom. She then saw Brown standing behind her with a hammer in his hand.

The victim told officers Brown had struck her in the head with a hammer. He threatened to kill her and himself after grabbing a knife and then raped her, the victim said.

Court records state Brown, the woman’s former, longtime boyfriend, had called her right before she entered the house. The woman told police they had lived together as a couple for more than about 14 years when she broke off the relationship because Brown had become mentally and physically abusive.

Brown moved out five months ago and left the area, she said. She added that she was not aware he had returned to Panama City Beach. Investigators wrote that Brown took a bus from Tallahassee to Panama City Beach shortly before the attack.

Brown is charged with burglary, aggravated battery, and sexual battery.