BCPD: Search continues for teen missing since February

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help finding a teenager who has been missing since February.

According to the Bossier City Police Juvenile Division, 16-year-old Kayla Koeplin ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on 4815 Shed Rd. back on Feb. 28.

Police said Kayla has ties to the Alexandria and Lafayette area and may be in either of those areas.

Kayla is described as an Asian female standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where Kayla may be is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.