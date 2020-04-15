BBB warns seniors of Facebook scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that is making the rounds on Facebook.

A new trend has people posting their high school senior photos, but the information in these posts could give away personal information that could compromise your identity.

Scammers or hackers scanning through social media sites could see these #Classof2020 or #Classof1980 posts for example, and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions.

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana wants to caution everyone to be aware of what they are sharing. Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else.

For more information and tips, visit our website: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/22088-bbb-tip-thinking-of-sharing-your-senior-photo-on-facebook-think-twice