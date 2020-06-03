BBB warns against “foreign relative” reported scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana (BBB) recently received complaints from local consumers about letters from a so-called “foreign relative” saying you can claim a large inheritance. The BBB wants consumers to be aware that this is more than likely a scam.

According to the BBB, the scammers sometimes pose as lawyers, bankers, or other foreign officials, and claim that the deceased left no other beneficiaries. The scammers often say money and personal information is needed in order to claim the inheritance.

The BBB has offered the following general tips to keep you from getting scammed:

Never send out money to anyone you don’t know or trust.

Never give out your financial information.

Avoid arrangements with strangers that ask for up-front payments via money order, wire transfer, international funds transfer, etc.

You can contact the BBB, but you should also get some legal counsel before you contact these people.

If you think it’s a scam, don’t respond.

Always check it out, before you get involved.

REMEMBER: IF IT SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT GENERALLY IS.