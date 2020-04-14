BBB warning Facebook users of quiz scams

Baton Rouge – Quizzes that may seem harmless are actually revealing your personal information, according to the Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau.

With stay-at-home mandates keeping many people indoors and on social media, numerous Facebook users have been opting to complete “fun” personal quizzes on their timelines.

The aim is to have users post questions that reveal personal information such as your mother’s maiden name, your hometown, your first car, your birthday, your children’s names, etc.

These questions are commonly used as security questions for banking/credit card accounts or other private online data. While you think your profile is private, sharing answers to these questions on Facebook can lead to your account being hacked and personal information to be stolen.

Here are a few tips to avoid social media scams:

Be skeptical Before you take a quiz, make sure it’s from a site you trust.

Adjust your privacy settings Review your social media’s privacy settings about who you share what information with.

Remove personal details Don’t share information like your phone number or address on your social media accounts.

Think of your common security questions Be sure not to reveal any answers you might have used on a private data site.

Monitor friend requests Don’t accept friend requests or messages from people you don’t personally know.



You can find more information or report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here.