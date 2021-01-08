Limited 47th Bayou Classic tickets sure to sell out

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana football fans, now is your chance to snag your tickets to one of the biggest games of the year. Tickets for the 47th Annual Bayou Classic are on sale today, Friday, January 8.

Southern University prepares to storm the field in a previous Bayou Classic game.

The legendary game between Grambling State University and Southern University is usually played in New Orleans every November, but due to the coronavirus, this year’s game is postponed until Saturday, April 17 in Shreveport at Independence Stadium.

In compliance with CDC guidelines and restrictions for outdoor sporting events, Independence Stadium will be restricted to 25% occupancy for the annual game. Fans will also be separated into socially distanced pods inside of the stadium.

Ticket prices range from $36-$51 plus taxes and fees. You can buy your tickets at:

The My Bayou Classic website (www.MyBayouClassic.com)

Ticketmaster (http://www.ticketmaster.com)

NOTE: Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be mobile only.

It’s important to note that all tickets must be purchased in advance because there will be no on-site purchases at the game.