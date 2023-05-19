NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2023 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is taking over the banks of Bayou St. John with New Orleans style fun and music once again.

The festival is celebrating 16 years with new traditions like a comedy stage and crawfish eating contest.

The festival will feature local sounds like Juvenile and other live performances from musicians and comedians.

Those attending can also expect a kid’s area, a large art market, local food options and water activities.

Boogaloo Stage Manager Adam Rivas said the festival is like an intimate Jazz Fest.

“Guest have a lot to look forward to this year,” he said.

Festival gates open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets start at $25. There are options available for land or bayou tickets.

The full list of rules and regulations and the fest line up can be found on the festival website.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.