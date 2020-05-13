Bay St. Louis rolls out the welcome mat

From the beaches to the businesses, Mississippi moves back

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms – Can they offer you a mask?

That’s the question every customer gets at Salty Soul, a sportswear shop in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Jane Kulpeksa is the owner who’s happy to be handing out masks.

And Jane is happy to be back in business.

The coronavirus closed Salty Soul and her other shop Bay-Tique for the last two months.

WGNO’s Wild Bill Wood says businesses from Old Town to the beaches on the bay, Bay St. Louis is ready with what seems to be the right recipe to re-open.

Lulu’s is the restaurant that already had the right recipe.

Owner Nancy Moynan is cooking in the kitchen.

And she’s saving you a seat.

She’s got a few of her tables open for seating.

And still doing mostly takeout.

Bay St. Louis is busy.

Re-opening beaches, businesses and a big heart for people who’ve missed being able to come here.