Baton Rouge student among those chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 161 high school seniors were chosen to be part of the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars and one of them is from Baton Rouge.

Ju-Woo Nho is a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School.

Image courtesy of Baton Rouge High School Foundation

These exceptional students were chosen based on their accomplishments in these areas:

Academics

The arts, career and technical education fields

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

Over 6,000 students qualified for this honor and one of the them is St. Rose native, Eric Jaron Jones.

Jones is pictured in the featured image and currently attends Destrehan High School.