BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported burglary at a popular destination on Tuesday morning.

BRPD says, “on April 21, 2020 around 9:30am we responded to 1900 Dalrymple, Knock Knock Museum, in reference to a reported burglary.”

Authorities believe that a monitor of some kind was stolen and the investigation into this reported burglary remains open.

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is located at 1900 Dalrymple Dr.