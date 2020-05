Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the death of 38-year old Roland Franklin and 24-year old Saydie Thomas.

Officials say Franklin was stabbed to death, and Thomas died by strangulation.

They were found in an apartment at a complex on West Brooktown Dr. around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.