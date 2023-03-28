NASHVILLE, Tenn. (BRPROUD) – Two victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 26 were identified as Louisiana natives, one from Baton Rouge and another from Leesville.

At least three children and three adults were killed when a shooter opened fire at The Covenant School in Tennessee. One of the victims was the Head of the School, Dr. Katherine Koonce. Officials say Koonce, 60, was originally from Baton Rouge. Media reports identified the second deceased Louisiana native as Cynthia Peak of Leesville.

Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed his condolences to the impacted families in a Tuesday, March 28 statement, which is available to read below.

“Donna and I ask the entire state of Louisiana to pray for the families of Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, and all the victims of Monday’s senseless, evil mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. When we send our loved ones off to school to learn or teach, we should never have to worry if they will make it home alive.” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also commented on the fatal incident Monday.

We are praying for today’s victims at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, including Baton Rouge native and head of school Dr. Katherine Koonce. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

NBC reports that the Covenant School, a Presbyterian institute, had about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade.

The alleged shooter, a Nashville resident named Audrey Hale, was reportedly shot to death by officers who responded to the attack.