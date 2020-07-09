Baton Rouge man dies in early morning crash on US Hwy 61

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old man from Baton Rouge died in an early morning crash on US Hwy 61.

Jimmy Blount was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.

The Louisiana State Police commenced their investigation into this crash and found that it occurred while Blount was driving south on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 66.

Blount was travelling in a 2020 Ford F-150 when at some point the vehicle veered off the road and hit an embankment.

The impact of the collision forced the truck to overturn.

Blount was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but still suffered fatal injuries, according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP says, Blount “was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Authorities did take a toxicology sample from Blount for analysis.

The investigation into this crash remains open.

Louisiana State Police has this message for motorists:

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.