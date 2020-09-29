Baton Rouge General earns top distinction for Bariatric Surgery

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced that it has been named a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

BRG received this distinction for their demonstration of quality care, treatment, affordability, and overall patient results.

“We ‘re proud of what we have achieved for patients, especially when it comes to lower rates of complications post-surgery and fewer hospital readmissions,” said Dr. Johnathan Taylor, medical director of the bariatric program. “Delivering exceptional care and results is a team effort, and we are honored to be recognized for helping restore the health of our community.”

Blue Distinction Centers+ for Bariatric Surgery provide a full range of bariatric surgery care, including surgical care, post-operative care, outpatient follow-up care and patient education.

BRG’s team includes weight loss surgeons, bariatric nurses trained in caring for the weight loss surgery patient and registered dietitians experienced in making eating after weight loss surgery fun and healthy.

To learn more about bariatric surgery and other weight loss services, visit https://www.brgeneral.org/medical-services/weight-loss-surgery/ or call 225-819-1104.

