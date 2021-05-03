Baton Rouge double murder suspect dead, baby injured, after chase on I-10

BILOXI, Miss. – The chase began this morning near Baton Rouge, where detectives say Eric Durrell Smith gunned down his ex-girlfriend and her nephew, before fleeing with his 4 -month old baby.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office issued a state-wide alert, but late this afternoon, Biloxi police spotted Smith driving east on I-10 near Gulfport. Multiple law enforcement vehicles followed Smith until he tried to drive his Nissan Altima across the interstate and got stuck in the grassy median.

When Smith got out of the car, he was shot dead by police. Inside the car, officers found the baby– injured but expected to survive.

EBR detectives have identified the victims as Christin Parker and her nephew Brandon Parker, both of Richmond Street in Baker, La.