BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at Edgewood Apartments on 4949 Stumberg.
Fire fighters arrived on the scene to find the attic of apartment 74 on fire. The flames were quickly extinguished.
The fire was initially caused by a lightning strike.
No injuries were reported from this fire.
For more information, please contact Curt Monte at 225-571-1857.
LATEST POSTS
- Multiple Microsoft services down across U.S.
- Upcoming road closures on US 190 WB
- UPDATE: Sunday fatal shooting in Monroe began over Nike sneakers
- Baton Rouge apartment on fire after being struck by lightning
- Safe home heating: How to stay warm and safe during the cooler months