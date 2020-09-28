Baton Rouge apartment on fire after being struck by lightning

Flames shoot from a window as the Bear Fire burns through the Berry Creek area of Butte County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at Edgewood Apartments on 4949 Stumberg.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene to find the attic of apartment 74 on fire. The flames were quickly extinguished.

The fire was initially caused by a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported from this fire.

For more information, please contact Curt Monte at 225-571-1857.

LATEST POSTS