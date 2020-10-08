Bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity in Texas, Governor Abbott announces

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars will reopen across the state of Texas in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

Abbott addressed the public through social media to relay the message that beginning October 14, bars can reopen at up to 50 percent capacity with the approval of county judges.

However, Abbott stressed that counties must enforce safety protocols if they choose to open bars.

In order for a county to qualify, COVID-19 hospitalizations must not make up more than 15 percent of hospitalizations in a county.

Additionally, Governor Abbott announced that all other businesses will open to 75 percent capacity in low COVID-risk areas. Businesses that were formerly at 50 percent include amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys, among others.