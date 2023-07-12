MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A car crash has claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman on Wednesday, July 12.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on LA 3134 near Destrehan Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

Reports show that Chrissean Charles of Barataria was driving on LA 3134 when her car veered off the road and hit a tree.

Charles died on the scene.

A routine toxicology report was taken from Charles at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

