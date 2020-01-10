Bar installs White Claw claw machine, 'Everybody loves it'

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - A White Claw claw machine is the newest game at a Kansas City bar.

White Claw, a hard seltzer that boasts 100 calories, has soared in popularity in recent years. Now you can try to win a prize by clawing a White Claw can at Gambal's Social Club.

To play, you just deposit a dollar and you'll get your chance to grab an empty can of White Claw. Winners exchange the can at the bar. So far, the reaction has been very positive.

"Everybody loves it. It's so awesome," Gambal's General Manager K.J. Shultz told WDAF.

Shultz said the idea was proposed by an employee.

"Actually, one of my employees came to me and asked what I thought about the idea, so I sat and thought about and told them I thought it was a really good idea. Then, I got with my beer vendor, and they thought it was a pretty good idea, so here we are," he said.

If you want to try the claw, Gambal's is open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.