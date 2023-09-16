METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Metairie bank, BankPlus, is temporarily closed after a predawn fire left damage to the building’s structure on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The branch, located at 3929 Veterans Blvd., will be closed until the damage from the fire is repaired, according to a BankPlus representative.

They said customer deposits will be accessible at any BankPlus branch.

Details of the fire are limited, but according to a statement from the bank, the bank’s vault and safety deposit boxes were not damaged.

Customers looking to access their safety deposit boxes can do so at the Metairie Road branch at 458 Metairie Road during normal bank hours.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.