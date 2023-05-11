NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Blue and gold balloons filled the sky on Wednesday evening as the Mandina’s waiter who was killed on the job was remembered.

It happened at Harrell Park, a place Hilbert Walker III spent several years as a child.

“I can remember when Hilbert came out as a 7 or 8 year-old on my football team,” said one of Walker’s former coaches, Sterling Jones. “He had many leadership qualities, matter of fact, he was my quarterback of the team.”

Candles placed on the track spelled out the name loved one’s knew Walker by- “Lil Hill.”

Many reminisced on Walker’s life growing up.

“Hilbert was a little bitty kid with a big heart,” said another one of his coaches, Richard Elphage.

After a quick prayer, it was time to let go.

Balloons filled the sky one by one, eventually flying away.

Walker’s memory is forever instilled in his loved ones hearts.

“He was a good kid, a good kid,” said Elphage.

The man accused of murdering Walker was arrested in Houston. That’s 22-year-old Kyron Fazande.

He’s still waiting to be extradited back to New Orleans.