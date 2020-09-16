Baker PD needs help finding wanted suspect

BAKER, La (BRPROUD)– The Baker Police Department needs your help finding a male suspect wanted with an active warrant.

Reginald Elroy Thomas Jr. is wanted for six counts of attempted second degree murder and an armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 14. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.

