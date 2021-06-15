Bail Revoked: Bryan Andry, accused of murdering Portia Pollock, will stay behind bars for now.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The man facing murder charges for stabbing Portia Pollock to death is back in court today, this time though, it’s for a different crime.

Bryan Andry is facing two armed robbery charges but, it was just a pre-trial hearing. The 47-year-old has a rap sheet of criminal behavior and this time Andry’s case went before Judge Angel Harris for a crime he committed before the murder of Portia Pollock.

Based on the current situation, the State showed up today asking that Andry’s bail be revoked. Judge Harris agreed to revoke bail and also, granted a continuation till July 19.

This is the same judge that previously reduced his bail $250,000 to $100,000 if he agreed to enroll in the court’s drug program and agreed to wear an ankle monitor.

Before Judge Harris made these decisions on the current situation on Tuesday morning just after 9:00 a.m., she went step by step, outlining her previous decision to reduce Andry’s bail and allow him wear an ankle monitor. Explaining herself, she said, quote, “I want to make my previous reasonings crystal clear.”

The big question here being asked by key stakeholders is why was a career criminal with a history of crimes dating back to 1991 let go on lesser bail in the first place and why wasn’t anyone tracking his whereabouts.

Tomorrow, June 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. there will be a Criminal Justice Committee Meeting to discuss this tragedy.

Of course, this is a developing story with many moving parts. We will keep you updated on the latest.