Bad weather put soybean planting behind in Louisiana

BATCHELOR, La. (AP) — Bad weather has put Louisiana soybean farmers behind schedule, but a Louisiana State University soybean specialist says rising prices are likely to spur more planting than last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Louisiana farmers have planted about 24% of the acres they plan for soybeans, compared to a 5-year average of 47% by this time.

The LSU AgCenter’s David Moseley says February storms and steady rains since them have kept fields too wet to work. But he says prices are up from above $8 a bushel last year to about $15 now.

He says farmers are talking about planting land they haven’t used for soybeans in years.