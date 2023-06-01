ST. CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a gunman in the shooting of a 27-year-old man.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Boutte Estates Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 31st).

Deputies received a report of shots fired in the area, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

Through further investigation, deputies learned that the victim told family members that he believed someone was in the backyard of their residence.

The victim’s mother told deputies that a few minutes later, she heard a gunshot and found her wounded son in a rear bedroom.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is advised to contact detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at jderoche@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135. Citizens may also contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-903-STOP.

