NEW OLREANS (WGNO) — The Lakefront Management Authority’s (LMA) meeting on the Pontchartrain Beach redevelopment plan ended with a “no.”
The plan has been in the works to bring back the popular beachfront location.
But the plan has been met with a lot of opposition from nearby residents regarding security concerns, noise concerns and crowd concerns– just to name a few.
Thursday (May 25th), eleven members of the LMA voted to terminate the current proposal. One member abstained.
The developer, the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation, has not indicated whether or not it will start over with a new plan.
This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO.com and WGNO News at 10 p.m. for the latest updates.
