NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For many kids in our area this is the first week back to school.

That means vacation is over for them, and for drivers who must slow down in school zones.

Andrew Wilson Elementary student, Michael Young Jr. stated, “I’m trying to run for student council, Mr. 8th Grade, Mr. Wilson. I’m trying to do better for my school and my community.”

Young and his classmates are among the first of the district’s 45,000 student to start class in the district.

According to Jamar McKneely, CEO of InspireNOLA Schools, “Today is a great day. We’re kicking off the ’22-’23 school year and as you can see our students are excited. They’re in class ready to learn, they’re in class ready for day one and we’re looking forward to a joyous year.”

Around the area, St Bernard Parish public schools report Friday, Jefferson and St. Tammany student begin Monday. Just as with various charter operators in Orleans Parish, the Archdiocese school openings vary from campus to campus.

School zones in New Orleans take effect Tuesday from 7-9am and 2:45-4:45pm.

According to a spokesperson from the City of New Orleans, fines vary from $75 to $235.