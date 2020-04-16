Auto insurers to return more than $187 million in premium to Louisiana drivers through rebates, reductions

BATON ROUGE – Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon acknowledges the auto insurers in Louisiana and across the country for providing premium reductions and rebates to policyholders during the ongoing crisis brought on by COVID-19.

Because most drivers are following the stay at home order, there are less miles being traveled which has resulted in fewer accidents.

As a result of this dynamic, many auto insurers are now sharing their savings with consumers.

“I applaud our auto insurers on supporting their policyholders and our economy with these programs,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Here in Louisiana, the economic impact of these rebate programs is greater than $187 million in payments returned to the pockets of consumers at a time when it is sorely needed. This list includes 13 of the top 20 auto insurers doing business in Louisiana and it is my hope that the other seven auto insurers will follow suit in this time of crisis for their policyholders brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

At the time of publication, the insurers below have announced or provided the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) with the details of a rebate or rate reduction program.

PRIVATE PASSENGER AUTOMOBILE Companies Offering Premium Payback Due to COVID-19 Group/Company 2019 Written Premium 2019 Market Share COVID-19 Related Return Premium # Months Return Premium Projected Return Premiums STATE FARM GRP $ 1,442,012,580 29.5% 25% 2.37 $ 71,099,231 PROGRESSIVE GRP $ 803,097,944 16.4% 20% 2 $ 26,769,931 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY (GEICO) $ 571,941,640 11.7% 15% 6 $ 42,895,623 ALLSTATE INS GRP $ 540,137,655 11.1% 15% 2 $ 13,503,441 USAA GRP $ 294,072,269 6.0% 20% 2 $ 9,802,409 FARM BUREAU GRP $ 262,659,515 5.4% 15% 2 $ 6,566,488 LIBERTY MUT GRP $ 197,963,554 4.1% 15% 2 $ 4,949,089 GOAUTO INS CO $ 163,079,583 3.3% 15% 2 $ 4,076,990 SHELTER INS GRP $ 69,820,682 1.4% 30% 2 $ 3,491,034 METROPOLITAN GRP $ 41,273,185 0.8% 15% 2 $ 1,031,830 KEMPER CORP GRP $ 33,705,462 0.7% 15% 2 $ 842,637 HARTFORD GRP $ 26,937,539 0.6% 15% 2 $ 673,438 HANOVER INS GRP $ 20,640,280 0.4% 15% 2 $ 516,007 AMERICAN FAMILY GRP $ 14,207,687 0.3% $50.00 ** $ 256,500 FARMERS INS GRP $ 7,170,609 0.1% 25% 2 $ 298,775 AMICA MUT GRP $ 4,901,655 0.1% 20% 2 $ 163,389 CHUBB LTD GRP $ 4,819,446 0.1% 35% 2 $ 281,134 TRAVELERS GRP $ 1,276,289 0.0% 15% 2 $ 31,907 TOTAL ALL COMPANIES $ 4,458,444,389 92.1% $ 187,249,854

American Family is offering a flat $50 per vehicle