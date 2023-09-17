ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a missing Coteau Holmes man.

Willard William Daspit, Jr., 58, was reported missing by family members after he was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday, when he traveled to a nearby residence in the 1600 block of Bayou Alexander Hwy. on a dirt bike.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jean shorts, baseball hat and tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 lbs. and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-394-3071 or via Facebook Messenger.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.