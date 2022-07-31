ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La., and will perform in September.

The show will take place at the NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Arnaudville, La. on September 7th.

Britt, who is one of Australia’s most successful singer/songwriters, moved to Nashville, Tennessee at just 17-years-old, and has since released multiple top 40 Billboard hits.

As the youngest Australian to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, she has received some of the country industry’s highest honors. On that list of awards is the CMAA Female Artist of the Year in 2009 and 2013, CMAA Single of the Year in 2012, a Vocal Collaboration of the Year award in 2017, and the CMA Global Artist of the year award in 2010.

For more information or to get tickets for the event, visit Eventbrite.