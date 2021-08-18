Aug. 18 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports more than 6,600 new cases overnight, 87 deaths

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 11,800 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 6,606 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 87 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 11,793.

The total number of cases statewide is now 638,443.

There are currently 3,022 infected people hospitalized, and 448 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,839,615 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,806,044 (as of Aug. 16).

According to the LDH, 89 percent of the cases verified from Aug. 5-11 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 80 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.