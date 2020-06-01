Audubon Zoo to reopen June 3rd

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Audubon Zoo is gearing up to reopen with special guidelines in place designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The zoo says it will open on Wednesday. According to guidelines announced by the zoo, it will open at 25% capacity. Reservations will be required as a way to keep numbers low and assist in keeping visitors spread out.

The zoo has been hit hard by the coronavirus-related shutdowns. Zoo officials said they usually receive about 750,000 visitors in the summer but are expecting that to be down by nearly 80% this summer.