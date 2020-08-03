Audubon Zoo asking community to help write letter to Congress to help with funding

NEW ORLEANS– Audubon Zoo needs your help to reach out to Congress to help with federal funding to help them with their financial woes.

Since the coronavirus crisis began Audubon Zoo lost $21-million dollars in revenue. The summer is typically their busiest time of year.

“We typically see 750-thousand visitors over the summer months. We are expecting an 80% decrease this year,” Chimene Grant Saloy, Vice-President of Community Affairs for Audubon Nature Institute said.

Now Audubon Zoo is making a plea to Congress to be included in the next round of federal funding.

“Unfortunately due to the number of people we employ at Audubon we did not qualify for the federal recovery funds such as payroll protection program. Legislation omits any forgivable assistance for zoos, aquariums, museums who employ more than 500 people,” she said.

Because of the turmoil they’re experiencing they are asking for community help by writing a letter to Congress. You can also help by visiting the Zoo, and Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. The zoo is hoping that their new baby ocelot, “Batata” will be a draw.

“On Friday, our baby ocelot Batata made his debut for the first time. Batata means potato in Portuguese. He’s really cute and he’s really valuable. By visiting him and visiting the zoo, it helps. We’ve had a rough couple of months, so by coming to visit, it helps,” Kelsey Forbes, Zoo Keeper said.

If you’d like to help, they already have a letter drafted. Visit advocate.audubonnatureinstitute.org