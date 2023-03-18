LAFAYETTE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Clay Higgins announced he endorses Attorney General Jeff Landry in the running to be the next Governor of the state of Louisiana. In an endorsement video, Higgins expresses his respect for Landry.

“I know Jeff Landry, and he’s a warrior that will fight for Louisiana’s people and always put our interests first,” said Congressman Higgins. “He’s focused, passionate, a constitutionalist, my friend, and I’m honored to support him for Governor.”

Landry earned the endorsement of the Republican party of Louisiana after a majority agreed to formally endorse Landry.

“I’m very proud of the state party, the LAGOP, has united behind Jeff Landry for Governor,” explained Higgins. “Which I believe is wise and strategic. We’ve witnessed what has happened in the past. It’s encouraging that the state party is sharp enough to get behind Jeff Landry for Governor. I certainly am.”