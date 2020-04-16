Attorney for Central Pastor diagnosed with COVID-19

Congregants arrive at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Sunday, March 29, 2020. Pastor Tony Spell has defied a shelter-in-place order by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and continues to hold church services with hundreds of congregants. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CENTRAL, La (BRPROUD) For weeks we’ve told you about the Central pastor who refuses to stop holding church services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A member of the legal counsel for Pastor Tony Spell has been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus according to The Advocate.

Attorney Jeff Wittenbrink, attended at least two events at Life Tabernacle Church within the last 16 days. He was admitted into Baton Rouge General earlier this week after symptoms became worse.

The Advocates says Wittenbrink was reached in his hospital room Thursday while taking oxygen through his nose and statedhe did not feel ill during the church events and has “no idea” how he may have contracted the virus.

“I went to Albertson’s twice a day. I went to Sam’s. I went to Walmart. I went to Lowe’s. I used the gas pumps. I mean I just wasn’t careful. God knows where I got it. The bad thing is I might have spread to somebody. I feel bad about that, ” he said.