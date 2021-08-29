AT&T waiving overage charges on talk, text and data until Sept. 4 due to Ida

The AT&T logo sign is seen above the store in Culver City, California on January 28, 2021. – US telecommunications firm AT&T announced on May 17, 2021 a merger between its WarnerMedia unit — which owns CNN and HBO — and Discovery media, creating a streaming giant that could compete with Netflix and Disney+. When the deal is finalized, AT&T will receive $43 billion and AT&T’s shareholders will take stock representing 71 percent of the new company, with Discovery shareholders owning 29 percent. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — AT&T announced today that it will be waiving overage charges in 388 ZIP codes around Louisiana and Mississippi due to Hurricane Ida.

The telecom giant said it would basically be providing unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in the affected ZIP codes from August 29 through September 4.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

Affected ZIP codes are listed below:

39520, 39521, 39525, 39556, 39558, 39572, 39522, 39529, 39576, 39552, 39553, 39555, 39562, 39563, 39564, 39566, 39567, 39568, 39569, 39581, 39565, 39069, 39096, 39668, 70516, 70525, 70526, 70527, 70531, 70534, 70537, 70543, 70556, 70559, 70578, 70718, 70725, 70346, 70728, 70734, 70707, 70737, 70769, 70774, 70778, 70341, 70372, 70390, 70391, 70339, 70393, 70704, 70714, 70801, 70802, 70803, 70804, 70805, 70806, 70807, 70808, 70809, 70810, 70811, 70812, 70813, 70814, 70815, 70816, 70817, 70818, 70819, 70820, 70821, 70825, 70826, 70827, 70831, 70835, 70836, 70837, 70874, 70879, 70884, 70892, 70893, 70894, 70895, 70896, 70898, 70739, 70770, 70791, 70722, 70730, 70748, 70761, 70777, 70789, 70513, 70544, 70552, 70569, 70560, 70562, 70563, 70721, 70740, 70757, 70764, 70765, 70772, 70776, 70780, 70788, 70036, 70358, 70053, 70054, 70056, 70058, 70059, 70062, 70063, 70064, 70065, 70067, 70072, 70073, 70001, 70002, 70003, 70004, 70005, 70006, 70009, 70010, 70011, 70033, 70055, 70121, 70123, 70141, 70181, 70183, 70094, 70096, 70518, 70520, 70529, 70501, 70502, 70503, 70504, 70505, 70506, 70507, 70508, 70509, 70596, 70598, 70558, 70583, 70592, 70345, 70354, 70355, 70357, 70371, 70373, 70374, 70375, 70394, 70301, 70302, 70310, 70711, 70706, 70726, 70727, 70733, 70744, 70754, 70449, 70462, 70785, 70786, 70112, 70113, 70114, 70115, 70116, 70117, 70118, 70119, 70122, 70124, 70125, 70126, 70127, 70128, 70129, 70130, 70131, 70139, 70143, 70148, 70150, 70151, 70152, 70153, 70156, 70157, 70158, 70160, 70161, 70163, 70165, 70170, 70172, 70174, 70175, 70176, 70177, 70178, 70179, 70182, 70184, 70185, 70186, 70187, 70189, 70190, 70037, 70038, 70040, 70041, 70050, 70082, 70083, 70091, 70715, 70732, 70736, 70747, 70749, 70752, 70753, 70755, 70756, 70759, 70760, 70762, 70773, 70783, 70032, 70043, 70044, 70075, 70085, 70092, 70031, 70039, 70030, 70047, 70057, 70070, 70078, 70079, 70080, 70087, 70441, 70453, 70723, 70052, 70743, 70071, 70763, 70086, 70090, 70512, 70535, 70541, 70750, 70550, 71345, 70551, 71353, 71356, 70570, 70571, 71358, 70577, 70584, 70589, 70517, 70519, 70521, 70582, 70340, 70514, 70342, 70522, 70523, 70538, 70540, 70380, 70381, 70392, 70420, 70431, 70433, 70434, 70435, 70437, 70445, 70447, 70448, 70470, 70471, 70452, 70457, 70458, 70459, 70460, 70461, 70469, 70463, 70464, 70049, 70051, 70068, 70069, 70076, 70084, 70421, 70422, 70436, 70401, 70402, 70403, 70404, 70442, 70443, 70444, 70446, 70451, 70454, 70455, 70456, 70465, 70466, 70343, 70344, 70352, 70353, 70356, 70359, 70360, 70361, 70363, 70364, 70377, 70395, 70397, 70510, 70511, 70528, 70533, 70542, 70548, 70555, 70575, 70426, 70427, 70429, 70438, 70450, 70467, 70710, 70719, 70729, 70767, 70712, 70775, 70782, 70784, 70787

