At least two people dead after crash into Metairie canal

METAIRIE, La.— At least two people are dead after deputies found their car crashed into a Metairie canal near W. Esplanade and Academy Dr.

Jefferson Parish deputies were sent to the scene around 11:20 p.m. on May 16. According to Captain Jason Rivarde, the car appears to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Cpt. Rivarde says at least two people were recovered from the canal after the crash, but both were pronounced dead.

The car was pulled from the canal and towed away around 4:50 a.m. on May 17. The coroner was still on scene at this time.

No other details are currently available.

