At least 8 people shot, including two killed, in New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Bullets flew across the city over the weekend. Around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, several people were riding in a car near the corner of St. Bernard and North Claiborne Avenues, when someone opened fire. At least five people were shot, and two of the victims died.

Just hours later, another shooting on the 700 block of Tchoupitoulas Street left at least two people injured.

Late Sunday morning, another man was found shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“I was a passerby, I seen the yellow tape and as far as I was concerned, it seemed like I saw a body laying in front of the Church’s Chicken,” said New Orleans resident Reginald Lee.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim of Sunday morning’s shooting was shot near Vixen Street before leaving to get help.

A Church’s Chicken employee told WGNO the man was shot in the leg and asked them for water and an ambulance.

Lee says lately the shootings have been out of control

“That violence? Oh, that’s gotta’ stop. The corona is enough, the coronavirus is enough, and all this killing is senseless,” said Lee.

Lee says he’s been around crime his whole life, but he says recently, he’s noticed more people are picking up guns to solve issues, rather than addressing them peacefully.

“Put the guns down man! Talk about it, pray about it, but put the guns down,” said Lee.

So far, police have not identified the suspects or any of the victims, including the two people who were killed Saturday night. If you saw or know anything about any of this weekend’s shootings, call crime stoppers at (504) 822-1111.