At least 30 people shelter at MSY, hundreds of flights cancelled

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — All flights in and out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are cancelled and more than two dozen people are sheltering at the airport.

Although the airport is not set up to be a public shelter, nearly 30 people that were still in the terminal are now sheltering in the level one baggage claim area.

In all, 226 flights were cancelled on Sunday and 40 flights were cancelled on Saturday. Additionally, 173 flights are cancelled on Monday.

An Aviation Board spokesperson said, “facilities, and will address any damage throughout the hurricane event so that airlines can resume flights once it is safe to do so.”

The spokesperson said, “Staff will continue to monitor the status of those individuals to ensure their safety while in the facility.”

