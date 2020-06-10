At home with Ochsner: a virtual culinary experience featuring Saba

NEW ORLEANS – Craving fine dining in the comfort of your own home? Ochsner Health and Saba are teaming up for a special virtual culinary event.

Chef Alon Shaya, a five-time James Beard award nominee, has curated a four-course dinner for two with your choice of cocktails for $100. You can purchase tickets and choose your pick up time at www.ochsner.org/athome. Orders for this event must be purchased before 5 p.m., Monday, June 15, and picked up on Thursday, June 18 from Saba (5757 Magazine St).

A portion of proceeds from this virtual dining event will benefit Ochsner Health’s Excellence Fund, which supports projects that create opportunities for improvements and innovations in patient care that are changing and saving lives every day. Since 2013, nearly 180 projects have been made possible by donors, including a cancer prevention clinic, a digital fitness and wellness platform and an early labor lounge at Ochsner Baptist, just to name a few.

What’s on the menu?

First Course: Whipped Tahini Hummus and Pita

Second Course: Watermelon and Feta Salad

Third Course: Chicken Paprikash with Jasmine Rice

Fourth Course: Strawberry and Rose Malabi, a delicate custard with orchid root and mint

Libation Selection: Dionysus Revival Cocktail or Pullus Pinot Grigio