Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified and is searching for a suspect in Friday’s Labadieville shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

Ronald J. Vallejo, 30, of Violet Street in Labadieville, is accused of killing 30-year-old Travin K. Smith, also of Violet Street. Vallejo is also accused of shooting two others — one who sustained moderate injuries, and another who sustained more serious injuries, according to APSO.

Vallejo is wanted on the following charges:

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property

APSO warns people to not approach Vallejo, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on his whereabouts can call APSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 526-1627 or the Communications Division at (985) 369-2912.

