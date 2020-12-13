Ascension Parish Sherriff’s Office provide Christmas presents for over 600 children

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (BPROUD)– The Ascension Parish Sherriff’s Office hosted their annual Christmas Crusade Toy Distribution.

By collecting community donations APSO was able to provide Christmas presents for over 600 children in the parish.

“There is no better feeling than giving back,” Sherriff Bobby Webre said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event was hosted through a drive-thru. Locals arrived to the event with a proof of letter stating they were chosen for the giveback. Then, volunteers loaded cars with toys and bicycles.

APSO chooses families for the toy distribution based on economic status and then an application. Webre says he was happy to see there was not a rise in applications despite a global pandemic.

“This is for the families that really need it the most,” he said. “Theirs tears of job that is being shed, a lot of thank you. We are so proud to do it.”

The distribution took place in Gonzales and Donaldsonville.