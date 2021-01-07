Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detective out of a job after arrest for stalking and domestic violence

ASCENSION PARISH (BRPROUD) – Former APSO Detective Tim May is behind bars on Wednesday.

This stems from an investigation and arrest that occurred on Tuesday, January 5.

A call came in about a domestic disturbance and upon arrival, deputies “located Detective Tim May and a former girlfriend involved in a domestic dispute.”

APSO states that this was not the first domestic dispute between the former couple.

The romantic relationship between May and his girlfriend ended late last year, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to the firing of APSO Detective Tim May.

“We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency,” said Sheriff Webre. “APSO will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior.”

May is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail facing these charges:

Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Stalking

Battery of a dating partner

May was with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years.