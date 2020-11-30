Ascension Parish Schools will continue under Phase 3 as students return after Thanksgiving break

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the first day back for students in Ascension Parish after the week long Thanksgiving break and according to Superintendent David Alexander, guidelines will remain the same.

The day after Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state will be taking a step down to a modified phase two, Alexander sent a letter saying schools will remain under the phase three guidelines to provide both in-person learning and other in-person, school-related activities.

Services will continue for students who have opted for 100% online learning as well.

Under the revised executive order from Edwards that was signed on November 24th, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) is authorized to issue a rule, regulation or policy to continue operating under the phase three guidelines.

The same mitigation measures will continue in all schools including frequent washing of hands, social distancing, and wearing face coverings.

There are only three full weeks left of the fall semester with students last day falling on December 18th.