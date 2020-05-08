Ascension parish preparing to possibly reopen parks

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRProud) – If the Governor’s stay at home order ends on May 15, parks in Ascension Parish and Gonzales may reopen soon after.

Ascension Parish and the City of Gonzales released details about what would happen if the parks were allowed to open back up:

May 11th – All Parks will reopen to patrons for activities that can safely adhere to social

distancing standards, such as walking, fishing, and disc golf.

distancing standards, such as walking, fishing, and disc golf. June 1st – Tennis courts and basketball courts will be open for public use, however team play is restricted. Restrooms will be open and cleaned/serviced on a regular basis. If the Governor has declared it safe to do so, playgrounds and splash pads will be opened to the public. (Note: The City of Gonzales will make a decision about re-opening their pool for the summer season if it is determined they can do so safely.)

At this time facility rentals will begin opening for available dates after June 15th.

June 15th – All basketball courts, volleyball courts, and sports fields will reopen for team practices only. A set of rules/criteria will be established based on national best-practices guidelines for safe social-distancing while conducting team practices on the fields. 615 E. Worthey Street, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737

Baseball/Softball & Soccer organizations will need to schedule the facilities to minimize

conflicts and to insure capacity limits are being adhered to as closely as possible. Dugouts will

be closed off to discourage close gatherings. Parents will be encouraged to remain in vehicles

or at home when possible during practices. All leasable facilities will become available for rent for small gatherings.

July 1st – Depending on CDC and health care professionals’ recommendations and the Governor’s order, all facilities will reopen for league activities to begin playing games. Games will be staggered to minimize capacity conflicts and we will encourage families to socially distance themselves from others. A decision will be made later regarding the reopening of concession stands.

Most importantly, all of this is subject to change depending on future state or federal guidelines.