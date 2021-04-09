As new records for COVID-19 deaths happen around the world, the WH COVID-19 Response Team holds news briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a news briefing at 10 a.m. in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

A big announcement relating to Baton Rouge was made at the briefing.

According to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, “The President committed to opening at least 12 new federally-run mass vaccination sites by April 19. We’ve brought 9 online in the last ten days, and today we are announcing that we will open two new sites next week: – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

According to the White House, these officials were scheduled to participate in the news briefing:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President

Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General of the United States

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Jeff Zients, COVID-19 Response Coordinator

“Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, while the disease increased even in some countries that have kept the virus in check,” according to the Associated Press.